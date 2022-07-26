Cremonese Set To Bid For Okereke

Serie A team Cremonese are set to bid for Nigerian forward, David Okereke this summer transfer window.
Cremonese have made their return to the Italian top-tier after 26 years and are building a squad to compete in the top flight.
According to TV Dello Sport the club have already made an offer for Okereke’s compatriot Cyriel Dessers , but should the plan fall through Okereke is seen as an alternative.
Club Brugge bought Okereke from Spezia in 2019 and he was loaned to Venezia in the 2021/22 season.
He scored seven goals in 32 Serie A games last season.
Cremonese finished second in the Serie B last season with 69 points from 38 games.
Okereke featured for the Nigerian U-23 team in 2019 scoring one goal in one game.
Source: Complete Sports