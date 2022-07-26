Dessers Keen To Play In Italy

Cyriel Dessers is dreaming of playing in Italy following interest in him from Serie A new cormers, Cremonese, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers spent last season on loan at Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord Rotterdam.

The Nigerian international earned rave reviews after netting 10 times in 12 appearances for Arne Slot’s side in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 27-year-old is back at Genk after Feyenoord failed to take up the option to buy him permanently.

Dessers, who scored in Genk’s 3-2 defeat to champions Club Brugge last weekend has been linked with a move to Serie A club Cremonese.

The striker stated that he his fascinated by the prospect of playing in Serie A.

“No agreements have been made with Genk,” Dessers told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“We will see what comes next. There is some interest. It is all starting to move. I am just as curious as you are…