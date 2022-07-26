Dessers Set For Cremonese Switch

Cyriel Dessers is set to join Serie A new boys Cremonese on a permanent transfer from Belgian Pro League outfit, Genk, reports Completesports.com.

“Former Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers is set to leave Genk in order to join Serie A side Cremonese. Talks are progressing well since last week and the deal could be sealed soon. 🇧🇪🇳🇬 #transfers,”transfer market, Fabrizio Romano wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Dessers was in Italy with his agents days ago and he’s tempted by Serie A chance,”he added.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie club, Feyenoord Rotterdam.

The Nigerian international scored 10 goals in 12 appearances for Arne Slot’s side in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Dessers was forced to return to Genk after Feyenoord failed to take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

The striker scored in Genk’s 3-2 defeat to champions, Club Brugge on the…