‘Everton Can Catch Chelsea Cold In 2022/23 EPL Opener’ –Osman

Former Everton player, and current club ambassador, Leon Osman spent time in the US as part of the Toffees’ 2022 tour of America, and spoke exclusively to new club sponsors Stake.com about what’s in store for the season.

Osman is convinced manager Frank Lampard can return the club to past status after flirting with relegation last season.

In this exclusive interview with Stake, the former Everton and England midfielder who is now a pundit also expresses his belief that the Toffees can catch Chelsea cold in their opening game of the 2022/2023 Premier League at the Goodison Park on Saturday, August 4 2022 , then use fighting mentality of last season to start well this campaign. He also says that Lampard will use the US tour to gel his squad together.

Osman on the start of the Premier League season and Everton trying to start well

You always want to get off to a good start. Although the start isn’t everything: Everton’s start to the season last year was actually…