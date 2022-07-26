Nwakali:’Happy To Start New Adventure With Ponferradina’

Kelechi Nwakali has expressed his delight after joining Spanish second division club Ponferradina.

After having his contract terminated by Huesca, Nwakali will now continue his football career with second-tier club.

And commenting on his latest move, Nwakali wrote on his Twitter handle:“Happy to start a new adventure with Ponferradina. Let’s get to work!“

Nwakali started his career at the Diamond Football Academy. After his fine performances at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, in which he won the Golden Ball Award, he signed with English Premier League side Arsenal.

On 2 September 2019, Nwakali joined Huesca on a three-year deal. After leaving the club he thanked Arsenal for his time with them, despite not making a first-team appearance.

Nwakali was named in the provisional squad for the Golden Eaglets before the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup but did not make the final squad.

However, coming into the 2015 U-17 World Cup he…