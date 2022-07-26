Rafiu Delighted To Join Slovenian Club, NK Maribor

Ishaq Rafiu is excited to join Slovenian champions, NK Maribor.

Maribor announced the arrival of the 21-year-old on Tuesday morning.

Rafiu scored 14 goals for Rivers United in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season.

“I am very happy that we agreed and that I signed the contract,”he told Maribor’s official website.

“After playing in the highest level of competition in Nigeria and after winning the championship title, I had quite a few offers from European clubs, I decided to move to Maribor, because I believe that the best Slovenian club is currently the best choice for me as the next step on the development path.

“As a multiple national champion and a long-time participant in European competitions, Maribor makes it possible, what a football player wants.

“I am looking forward to a new challenge in my career, I want to contribute my share on the field and I can’t wait to get to know my…