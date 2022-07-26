‘Reasons I Joined Serie C Club, AS Gubbio’

Nigerian striker, Jerrry Mbakogu, has joined Italian Serie C side AS Gubbio from Greek club Apollon Smyrnis, and he believes the switch will enable him relaunch his career for better fortunes, Completesports.com reports.

Mbakogu played for Apollon Smyrnis in the Greek top flight league last season but the club couldn’t avoid relegation at the end of the campaign. And the 29 year old who previously played a number of Italian clubs including Padova, Juve Stabia, Carpi and Cosenza, decided to return to Italy aiming to relaunch his career.

Mbakogu made his debut for AS Gubbio in a friendly match against AS Roma Youth team, which ended 2-2 on Saturday, July 23 2022.

“l chose Gubbio because for me it can represent the ideal place to relaunch my career. This choice also influenced mister Braglia [Head Coach], with whom I worked in the past at Juve Stabia: he knows me and he is a winner,” Mbakogu told the AS Gubbio website during his unveiling.

