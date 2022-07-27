‘Aribo, Bassey Exit Good for Rangers‘ —Danish Legend, Laudrup

Rangers Denmark legendary forward Brian Laudrup believes the departure of Super Eagles duo, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey is good for the Scottish giants.

Aribo and Bassey were key members of the Rangers squad that made it to the final of the UEFA Europa League and won the Scottish Cup last season.

Midfielder Aribo has moved to Premier club, Southampton, while Bassey joined Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam last week.

Bassey will have the opportunity of playing in the UEFA Champions League, while Aribo has now fulfilled his dream in the Premier League.

Laudrup stated that the money made from the duo’s sales will help strengthen the squad.

“If you split last season into two halves, there was an argument for Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey being the two best players at Rangers, “Laudrup, who played for Rangers from 1994 to 1998, told Daily Mail.

“At times, Aribo was almost unplayable prior to Christmas.

“Bassey then showed astonishing development in the second half of the…