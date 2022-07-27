Chelsea Weighing Up Move For Leicester Defender Fofona

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana as they continue their search for a second centre back addition, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues are considering testing Leicester’s resolve to hang on to their talented young centre back, with French defender Jules Kounde increasingly likely to join Barcelona.

Fofana has now emerged as one of the latest names in Chelsea’s sights in their bid to bolster their defence after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid Barcelona respectively this summer.

They have acquired Kalidou Koulibaly for £34million from Napoli but have faced difficulties in securing a second defender.

Bayern Munich thwarted their attempts to buy Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus and they were frustrated in their attempts to land Manchester City’s Nathan Ake.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe and Inter’s Milan Skriniar are among the other centre backs on Chelsea’s radar. RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is…