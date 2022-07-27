Haaland Won’t Be Game-Changer For Man City In Premier League –Carragher

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher believes Man City striker,Erling Haaland won’t make huge impact to the team in the Premier League.

In a chat with TalkSPORT, Carragher claims that Haaland won’t necessarily tip the balance in terms of the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s men are already capable of winning the title without him.

He however, backed the Norwegian star to help his new club end their wait for Champions League glory.

“I think Haaland will be the icing on the cake in the Champions League. If he’s playing away in Madrid they don’t lose that game, they win, they’re through to the semi-final, the final and I think that’s the difference Haaland will make.

‘I don’t think he’s be a huge difference in the league because City are that good anyway,” Carragher told talkSPORT.

Recall that Haaland joined City for £51million from Borussia Dortmund this summer and there is much…