Hamstra: Bassey Suitable For Ajax

Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra is happy with the arrival of Calvin Bassey at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey recently linked up with the Eredivisie champions from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Ajax signed the left-back as direct replacement for Argentina international Lisandro Martinez.

“He is a boy who has made great strides in a short time,”Hamstra told Squawka.

“We are in a situation at the club where a lot of players have gone.

“We looked at potential and got a player for more than we would normally pay – because he had to be a Champions League worthy replacement.

“The one-on-one replacements simply cost a little more than the guys for the future.

“Ultimately, you have ambitions. You want to become champion and take the next step in Europe.”

