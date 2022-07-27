Ishaq Rafiu Is Still Our Player- Rivers United

Rivers United have claimed Ishaq Rafiu is still their player following the winger’s reported transfer to Slovenian champions, NK Maribor, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions stated they didn’t sanction his sale and any purported transfer without their knowledge will be a breach of contract.

NK Maribor announced the signing of Rafiu on Tuesday.

The player scored 14 goals for Stanley Eguma’s side in the Nigerian top-flight last season.

“The attention of the management of Rivers United has been drawn to a fictitious report being circulated in a section of the social media suggesting that our player Ishaq Rafiu Kayode has left the club,” the Port Harcourt club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Such report is completely false and a product of imagination of mischief makers with the intent of misleading the unsuspecting members of the public.

“Ishaq Kayode Rafiu is still a bonafide player of Rivers United FC as his contract with…