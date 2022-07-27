Leicester City Not Willing To Sell Fofana

Leicester City want a fee in the region of £70 million for defender Wesley Fofana.

The centre-half is the latest target for the London club as they look to shore up their rearguard.

Chelsea have signed Kalidou Koulibaly, but want one or two other defenders to ensure they have enough quality following the departures of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and likely Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

According to CBSSports, the Blues have made an inquiry to the Foxes regarding Fofana.

The response they have received is that it will take a mammoth fee to see him leave for a Premier League rival.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is planning for this season with Fofana in his Leicester team


