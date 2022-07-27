Martinez Will Bring Lots Of Ball Playing Ability At Man United –Stam

Manchester United legend, Jaap Stam believes the signing of Lisandro Martinez will greatly improve the Red Devils’ back-line.

Stam in a chat with Football Insights, stated that Martinez’s aggressive play will create stability and also protect the team aerially.

“Martinez is gonna bring a lot of ball playing ability. A perfect player for the way that Ten Hag wants to play, and he knows exactly what he is getting from their time together at Ajax,” Stam told Football Insights.

“He is a defender that is very easy on the eye and he has that aggressive nature that you expect from an Argentinian defender – he is tough, and he is very clever in the way that he positions himself.

“I think he is a great signing for United and I expect him to be a very good asset for the team.”

Stam added, “He [Tyrell Malacia] will give everything for United and will absolutely want to make the most of this…