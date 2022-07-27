Ronaldo Is Not Your Biggest Problem –Del Piero Tells Man United

Juventus and Italy legend, Alessandro Del Piero has warned Man United to loom inward rather than focus on Cristiano Ronaldo as their biggest problem.

The 37-year-old, who scored 24 goals for the Old Trafford landlords last season, has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea, German giants Bayern Munich, first club Sporting Lisbon and Italian side Roma.

He was in Manchester on Tuesday where he held talks with the club’s hierarchy and manager, Erik ten Hag concerning his future at the club.

However, in a chat with ESPN, Del Piero stated that the Portuguese international is not the Red Devils biggest problem.

“I still believe he is an amazing champion with a great mentality,” Del Piero told ESPN FC about Ronaldo.

“He is not in shape like you used to see. If you play in a team that is playing super well, your performances will be much better.

“Manchester United are still in a difficult position….