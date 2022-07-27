Team Nigeria Finishes 13th In 2022 World Athletics Medal Table

Contrary to wide-spread media reports on Team Nigeria finishing 18th in the medal table, official medal table from World Athletics has confirmed Nigeria finished 13th on the overall medal placement, and third best placed country from Africa.

Team Nigeria picked up a valuable Gold in the 100m Hurdles even, with winner Tobi Amusan smashing the World Record in the process.

Also Olympic Bronze medallist, Ese Brume picked up a silver medal in the Long Jump event, improving on her Bronze at the last Olympics and last World Athletics Championship in Doha.

Also Read – Oregon 2022: Amusan Thankful After World Title, Record Feats

For the African representatives, Team Nigeria finished in the top three, behind Kenya and Ethiopia with Uganda finishing in fourth place.

The United States of America finished first in the medal table with 33 medals (13 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals. Ethiopia…