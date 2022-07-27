UCL: Boniface On Target For Bodo/Glimt, Oyewusi Scores In Zalgiris’ Away Win

Nigeria forward Victor Boniface was on target as Norwegian club, Bodo/Glimt thrashed Linfield 8-0 in their UEFA Champions League second qualifiying round tie on Wednesday night.

Boniface scored his side’s second goal of the game from the spot in the 21st minute.

Bodo/Glimt won the tie 8-1 on aggregate.

At the Eleda Stadion, Mathias Oyewusi scored as Lithuanian club, Zalgiris defeated Swedish outfit, Malmo 2-0.

The 23-year-old scored Zalgiris’ opening goal in the 34th minute.

Zalgiris progressed to the third round 3-0 on aggregate.


Source: Complete Sports

