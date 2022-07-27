Why USA Friendly Will Be Crucial For Super Falcons’ Preparation Ahead 2023 Women’s World Cup –Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes the Super Falcons friendly game against USA will help the team prepare properly for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for Australia and New Zealand.

Recall that Nigeria failed to win a medal at the just concluded 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the team failed to defend their crown.

The Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Zambia in the Third-Place match after losing 5-4 on penalties to Morocco in the Semi-Final.

However, with just few months to the clash against the World champions, Dosu in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the game will help the coach, Randy Waldrum to further identify the strengths and weaknesses of the team.

“The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has come and gone and focus now should be on how to prepare the team for the 2023 Women’s World Cup

“I really don’t think the team needs to be overhaul even though I…