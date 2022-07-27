Xavi Open To Messi Returning To Barcelona

Xavi said he would be open to the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona, though admitted that a deal is currently “impossible”, Eurosport reports.

Messi ended a 21-year association with Barcelona last summer, departing on a free transfer to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain after financial difficulties left Barcelona unable to renew his contract.

The Argentine endured an injury-disrupted first campaign at PSG scoring just eleven times in all competitions; his worst return since the 2005-06 season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta suggested recently that he was keen for Messi to return to Barcelona for a “more beautiful ending” to his career.

And while seemingly dismissing any immediate prospect of the Argentina captain returning to the club, Xavi did not rule out a potential reunion with his former team-mate.

“At the moment, signing Leo Messi is impossible. He has a contract with Paris…