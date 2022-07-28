Akpeyi Reveals Frustration After Leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has revealed the difficulty he is going through at the moment after his contract was not renewed by Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi left the Amakhosi last month following the expiration of his contract.

The 35-year-old’s last official appearance for the South African Premier League club came in December 2021.

Akpeyi, who joined the Glamour Boys in 2019 from Chippa United made 69 appearances for the club.

“Being without a club is new for me since 2005 so must just be mentally strong. I give glory to God that he has been granting me strength to be able to go through this period,” Akpeyi told KickOff.

“In the past, I wouldn’t be in all of the pre-season training because of national team commitments but the situation is different now since I’m not with a club.

“I just have to be mentally strong through this phase and understand that it is all part of the game.

“I believe that the right…