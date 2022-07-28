Akwuegbu Holds Meeting With Club Owners Over NFF Presidency Ambition

One of the aspirants for the Presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, in the September 2022 Elective Congress, Benedict Akwuegbu, on Wednesday visited the Abuja Office of the Nigeria Club Owners Association where he held a consultative meeting with the leadership of the body, Completesports.com reports.

Akwuegbu, who had earlier been endorsed by the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, PFAN, was received by the Executive members of the club owners Association.

Completesports.com understands that the visit was part of Akwuegbu’s efforts to meet with critical stakeholders in Nigerian football to solicit for support.

Club Owners Association chairman, Chief Isaac Danladi; Executive Secretary, Chief Alloy chukuemeka, and Coordinator, Mr.Jude Anyadufu were on hand to receive in audience the former Nigeria International.

Also in the race for the NFF plum job include the incumbent 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi…