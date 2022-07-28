Ashe, Akintola, Ekevwo Target Historic Commonwealth Games 100m Title

One of the trio of Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo will be seeking to make history as the first Nigerian sprinter to be crowned the Commonwealth Games fastest man.

Since Nigeria’s participation in the Championships, no Nigerian man has climbed the podium as Commonwealth Games champion in the 100m. The closest the country has come were the string of silver medals won by the trio of Davidson Ezinwa (10.05s in 1990), Uchenna Emedolu (10.11s in 2002) and Olusoji Fasuba (10.11s in 2006).

Will any of the trio of Ashe, Akintola and Ekevwo break the jinx and make history like Tobi Amusan did at the World Athletics Championships?

Also Read – Team Nigeria At The Commonwealth Games: Appearances, Medals Won

Ashe, the reigning Nigerian 100m king looks the most favoured to make that history in what will be his debut. The 20 year old failed to advance beyond the semifinals at the World Athletics Championships last week but ran the fastest time (10.00) by a Nigerian in the…