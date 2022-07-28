CAF Dismisses Pinnick’s AFCON 2025 Bid Talk

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) claimed it has not discussed stripping Guinea the hosting right of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick revealed on Tuesday that his country and neighbours, Benin Republic are in discussion to co-host the competition.

There are reports that the 2025 tournament could moved away from Guinea due to the political situation in the country.

The West African country has been under military rule since a coup last year and that has led to concerns over security and organisation for the 2025 finals.

An official of CAF told BBC Sport Africa that neither his organisation nor Guinean football officials have discussed ceding the hosting right to another country

“The host for the 2025 tournament remain Guinea and that has not changed,” the official stated.

“We’ve not discussed anything about a replacement or received any communication from Guinea about the…