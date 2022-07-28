FC Copenhagen To Hijack Dessers’ Transfer To Cremonese

Danish Superliga outfit, FC Copenhagen are attempting to hijack Cyriel Dessers’ move to Serie A club, Cremonese, reports Completesports.com.

Cremonese are reportedly in talks with Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk for the transfer of the Nigerian.

Copenhagen, who are in the market for a new striker are keen to lure Dessers to Denmark.

Danish website bt.dk reported that Dessers was in Denmark on Tuesday to meet with FC Copenhagen coach, Jess Thorup and the club’s sports director, Peter Christiansen.

Dessers is well known to Thorup as the latter coached the Nigerian during his brief spell as Genk manager during the 2019/20 season.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie club, Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Dessers caught the eye with his impressive displays in the UEFA Europa Conference League where he scored 10 goals in 12 appearances.

The former Utrecht player was on target in Genk’s 3-2 defeat to champions Club Brugge…