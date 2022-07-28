Ohale Honoured To Be Named In WAFCON 2022 TOTT

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale is delighted to be named in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of

Nations Team of the Tournament, reports Completesports.com.

The Alaves of Spain centre-back was included in the tournament’s Best X1 alongside her teammate, Rasheedat Ajibade.

Ohale featured in all of Nigeria’s six games in the competition.

She was named Woman of the Match in the team’s third group game against Burundi.

“Honored 🙏🏽⚽️🇳🇬

Jesus is the way,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa dominated the the shortlist with four players.

Host nation Morocco have three players, while the Copper Queens of Zambia have two players.

