Pogba Risks Missing Qatar 2022 World Cup Through Injury

Paul Pogba could be ruled out of this year’s World Cup in Qatar with a knee injury he suffered in training.

Pogba, who officially rejoined Juventus earlier this month, will visit a specialist consultant to determine what treatment is needed.

The former Manchester United star has been diagnosed with a tear of the lateral meniscus in his right knee after limping off the training field in Los Angeles last week.

The 29-year-old was expected to have surgery while in the United States instead of travelling with the Serie Agiants as they continue their pre-season tour.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who only returned to Juve just two weeks ago, has instead flown back to Italy to see a specialist.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport there are two potential approaches for his injury and one could see him miss the World Cup as it may keep the midfielder on the sidelines until 2023.

Also Read: NFF To Hold Annual General Assembly August 13

One option would be to remove a piece of the meniscus,…