Rivers United Focus On Madrd Trip For Preseason Program

2021/22 NPFL champions, Rivers United are engrossed in preparation for a trip to Spain for preseason training camp in Madrid ahead of their 2023 CAF Champions League, NPFL and Aiteo Cup campaigns, Completesports.com reports.

Rivers United emerged 2021/2022 NPFL winners in clinical fashion, amassing a record-setting 74 points , shattering their 2011 71 points record.

Eguma’s men were hugely rewarded by a delighted Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezewo Wike, who gifted each player of the triumphant team $20, 000.

Also Read: Atalanta On Verge Of Signing Lookman On Permanent Deal

Wike did not stop at that. He approved and announced a two-week preseason camping for the team in Madrid, with program at the Laliga giants, Real Madrid.

The preseason camping in Europe, Wike said during a State reception for the squad, was to adequately prepare the Rivers United for the CAF Champions League campaign next season and promised to reward each of the players with $40,000 if they reach the Group…