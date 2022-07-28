Ronaldo Has No Loyalty To Man United –Agbonlahor

A former Aston Villa man, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo has no loyalty to Manchester United and has the choice of joining Liverpool or any Premier League club.

The 37-year-old is intent on dumping Old Trafford this summer as his agent, Jorge Mendes still tries hard to find him a Champions League club.

After talks with United officials, including new manager Erik ten Hag, and former boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, on Tuesday, it is understood Ronaldo remains intent on leaving.

However, the Red Devils have no plans to sell, with one year left on the striker’s contract, and there appears to be a shortage of Champions League clubs willing to sign him.

Agbonlahor said Ronaldo would have no problem joining a rival club to achieve his career goals.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer if he could,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“They are big…