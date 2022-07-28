Sissoko Raves About ‘Talented Player’ Simon

Nantes midfielder Moussa Sissoko has praised his teammate Moses Simon for his dribbling skills.

Sissoko joined French Ligue 1 team Nantes this summer transfer window from Watford in a deal worth €2million.

In an interview with the Ligue 1 website Sissoko was impressed by his new teammates lauding Simon’s dribbling abilities.

“This is a very good squad!,” Sissoko said.

“Ludovic Blas is a very big player, very strong technically ,Marcus Coco too and,as I said before, Pedro Chirivella has a good technical ability .

“There is also Alban Lafont in goals ,who is in my opinion, close to the doors of the French team.

“I almost forgot him because he started later than everyone else, but Moses Simon is amazing,in one on ones he’s unstoppable.”

Simon scored six goals and recorded eight assists in 30 French Ligue 1 games last season.

He has scored seven goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 53…