Sports Ministers Set Human Rights Targets At Commonwealth Games

Sports Ministers (pictured above) from across the Commonwealth have reaffirmed their commitment to using sport as a vehicle for ensuring the socio-economic, physical, and mental wellbeing of current and future generations – and the building of a common future that ensures that no one is left behind.

Sports Ministers gathered in Birmingham, UK – in the wings of the Commonwealth Games – for the 10th Commonwealth Sports Ministerial Meeting (10CSMM) on Wednesday. Together, with world-renowned experts, they shared Commonwealth examples of the crucial work being done in the sports sector to improve health outcomes, spark sustainable development, and bolster human rights.

Sports Ministers agreed a Ministerial Statement calling for: the adoption of sport policies and interventions to accelerate the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; reduce incidences of preventable diseases across the Commonwealth; ensure the safeguarding of minors and the inclusion of all in sport;…



