Team Nigeria Dazzles At 2022 Commonwealth Games Welcome Reception

Team Nigeria athletes and officials were the cynosure of all eyes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Welcome Reception held at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham (CGB) Games Village on Wednesday.

Apart from turning out in good numbers, beautifully attired in green and white, the athletes were the ‘life of the party’ at the event organised by the Major of Birmingham to welcome participating countries.

The whole atmosphere went into a frenzy when the Disc Jockey(DJ) decided to play the Nigerian hit tune ‘Buga’ to wrap up the ceremony.

Team Nigeria athletes, officials and their counterparts from Jamaica, Botswana and Montserrat got into the groove, and danced enthusiastically to enjoy the moment.

Representing the Chef De Mission, Maria Wophil thanked the organisers of the reception, promising that Team Nigeria will be worthy competitors at the Games.

