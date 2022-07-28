Team Nigeria’s History of Participation, Medals

The Commonwealth Games first took place in 1930, in Hamilton, Canada and has taken place every four years since then, except in 1942 and 1946, owing to the Second World War (1938 to 1945).

Founded by Canadian journalist and sports executive, Melville Marks Robinson, it was initially known as the British Empire Games from 1930 to 1950, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games from 1954 to 1966, and the British Commonwealth Games from 1970 to 1974.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will hold in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August, and Team Nigeria will be making its 15th appearance, having competed at 14 previous editions of the Games since making its debut in 1950.

Aside from its absence at the first three editions of the Commonwealth Games, Team Nigeria did not attend four other Games, in 1962, 1978, 1986, and 1998. In 1978, in Edmonton, Canada, Team Nigeria boycotted…