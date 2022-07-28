Ten Hag Influenced My Decision To Join Man United –Martinez

New Man United signing, Lisandro Martinez has disclosed that manager, Erik Ten Hag played a key role in influencing him to join the Red devils.

Recall that the 24-year-old was unveiled at Manchester United on Wednesday as he reunited with Ten Hag and believes the Dutchman will bring a winning mentality to the club.

The defender and the Dutch boss were together in Ajax from 2019-22, where they won two Eredivisie titles, a KNVB Cup and personally the versatile defender was named Ajax Player of the Year last season.

“I was with him for three years at Ajax and I know his style of playing.

‘With him, I improved a lot, to be honest. He’s here in Manchester now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he’s very important in my career,” Martinez told United club media.

Style of play

Martínez is primarily a centre-back, though he is capable of playing at left-back and as a central midfielder, having played there…