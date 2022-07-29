2022 Commonwealth Games: Edem, Bello, Oribamise Secure Wins In Table Tennis

Team Nigeria got their campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games off to a perfect, as the trio of Offiong Edem, Esther Oribamise and Fatimo Bello secured wins in women’s table tennis on day one on Friday.

In the Women’s Team – Group 1, the Nigerians overcame St Vincent and The Grenadines in both the doubles and two singles.

In the doubles, Edem and Bello beat St Vincent and The Grenadines‘ duo of Unica Velox and Leah Cumberbatch 3-0.

The Nigerians took the first set 11-6, the second ended 11-2 while the third was 11-2.

In the singles, Edem triumphed 3-0 (11-1, 11-2, 11-3 ) against Cumberbatch and Oribamise also record a 3-0 win against another St Vincent and The Grenadines player Shanecia Delpesche 11-2, 11-3, 11-2.

The other countries in the Women’s Team – Group 1 are hosts England and Singapore.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…