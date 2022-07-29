2022 Commonwealth Games: Singapore Thrash Nigeria In Women’s Team Event

The trio of Offiong Edem, Fatimo Bello and Esther Oribamise lost 3-0 to Singapore in their second fixture in the Women’s Team Group 1, at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In their first game against St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Nigerians emerge 3-0 victors.

And against Singapore, Edem and Bello lost 3-0 to the pair of Jingyi Zhou and Jian Zeng in the doubles (11 -7, 11- 4, 11 -1).

In the singles Edem then lost to Zeng in three straight sets (11 -3, 11 -3, 11-6) while Oribamise also went down 3-0 (11 -5,11 – 9, 11 – 4) against Tianwei Feng.

They will take on hosts England in their last group game on Saturday and must win to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round.

In the men’s category Quadri Aruna led the Nigerian team to defeat South Africa in both the doubles and singles.

They will take on Ghana in their second group game and a win will will strengthen their chance of progressing into the next stage.

