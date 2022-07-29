4 Possible Locations For The FIFA World Cup In Africa

In 2010, Africa held its first-ever FIFA World Cup and it was a roaring success. Hosted in South Africa, it was a well-organized and exciting tournament, eventually won by Spain.

As the Qatar World Cup is held in 2022, and the North American one in 2026, it will be fair to assume that the 2030 World Cup will be hosted in Europe. But after that, there’s no reason why Africa cannot host another one.

The Qatar World Cup will be unique, but many fans will choose not to go. Fans drinking outside of special zones will face up to 6 months in prison, as reported by Complete Sports . In Africa, this will not be an issue.

Below we have listed the 4 countries ready to and capable of hosting the FIFA World Cup:

Nigeria

Nigeria was interested in co-hosting the World Cup in 2010, but it never materialized. An oil-rich nation, with the money to host, Nigeria would be an excellent choice in the 2030s. As the time zone is the same as Europe, it’s ideal for audiences in Africa and Europe. On the…