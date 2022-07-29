Abraham: No Regrets Leaving Chelsea For Roma

Tammy Abraham has claimed leaving Chelsea for Serie A club AS Roma was the best decision of his career.

Abraham moved to Roma from Chelsea last summer after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The striker was a revelation for Roma last season – his first in Italy.

In 2023 a buyback option in Abraham’s deal comes into effect for €80m.

“I am not thinking about the future, but about the present. I am not in a hurry to return to the Premier League, in Italy I am happy in every respect,”the England international told Il Corriere dello Sport.

Asked if he regretted leaving Chelsea, Abraham replied: “No, not even for a second.

“Choosing Roma was one of the most right decisions ever made.”

