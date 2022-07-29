Aruna Inspires Impressive Win Vs Ghana At Birmingham 2022

Quadri Aruna, Amadi Omeh and Olajide Omotayo made it two wins out of two, after overcoming their Ghanaian counterparts 3-0 in the Men’s Team – Group 2 table tennis event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Nigerians went into the game on the back of their impressive win against South Africa earlier on Friday.

In the doubles, Omeh and Aruna hammered Emmanuel Commey and Derek Abrefa

(11 -7, 11 -3,11 -9).

The singles saw Aruna defeat Emmanue Asante (11-3, 11-3, 11-6) before Omotayo saw off Abrefa 3-0 (11 -8, 11 -7, 11-8).

Also Read: Dutch Super Cup: Bassey Set For Ajax Debut Vs PSV Eindhoven

Up next for Aruna, Omotayo and Omeh is a clash against Cyprus.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian women’s team lost their second game going down 3-0 to Singapore.

They kicked off the competition with a win against St Vincent and the Grenadines in both the doubles and singles.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not…