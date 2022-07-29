Atalanta On Verge Of Signing Lookman On Permanent Transfer

Serie A club Atalanta are now set to seal the permanent transfer of of RB Leipzig Super Eagles of Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman.

Last season, Lookman was on loan at Premier League side Leicester City but he has now returned to Leipzig.

And according to Sky Sports Italian reporter Gianluca di Marzio the move is one step away from completion, with Lookman expected to move to La Dea on a permanent basis from the Bundesliga club.

While Lookman will help bolster Atalanta’s attacking line, they have also moved for Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti, who spent the previous season on loan at Empoli.

The Italian impressed for the Azzurri and Atalanta’s offer for him is currently being judged by the Nerazzurri.

If the move goes through, it will be their third signing of the summer after Lookman and Merih Demiral.

Lookman scored six goals in 26 appearances for Leicester last campaign.

