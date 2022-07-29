Balotelli Thumbs Up Osimhen After Adana Demirspor Draw Vs Napoli

Adana Demirspor forward Mario Balotelli has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen following his side’s 2-2 draw against Napoli in a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

Both teams battled to a 2-2 draw in the thrilling contest.

Osimhen started the game and was replaced at half-time by Guiseppe Ambrosino.

Balotelli took the place of Babajide Akintola after the break.

Read Also:Tomori: I’m Ready To Battle Lukaku Again

Balotelli scored Adana Demirspor’s second goal of the game 16 minutes from time.

“He is strong, very strong, like a train,”the Italy international said after the game.

“He is physically great and we will see more of his qualities.”

Osimhen’s international teammate, Henry Onyekuru was also in action for Adana Demirspor in the game.



By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…