‘Barcelona Are A Disgrace’ —Man United Legend Blast

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has labeled Barcelona a disgrace over their treatment of Frenkie de Jong after the La Liga giants announced they had agreed a deal for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, the Mirror reports.

The Catalans are attempting to force Netherlands midfielder De Jong to either accept a move away from the Camp Nou or take a substantial salary cut.





Gary Neville

So far, De Jong has remained adamant to the frustration of both Barcelona and Manchester United, who are keen to sign him.

While they have insisted they cannot afford to keep The 25-year-old, Barca have continued to make big-money moves in the transfer window.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have all arrived in Catalonia this summer, signings that appear to be at odds with the club’s financial situation.

Kounde has now become the latest of those arrivals, with Barcelona confirming on Thursday that they had agreed a deal with Sevilla. They will pay £46million…