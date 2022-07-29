Commonwealth Games Officially Kicks Off With Opening Ceremony

This year’s Commonwealth Games tagged ‘Birmingham 2022’ was declared open after a grand opening ceremony was held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday.

Team Nigeria was part of the countries that took part in the official opening ceremony.
Host country England were the last to come in during the colourful opening ceremony.

Also, the opening ceremony was attended by Prince Charles as its chief guest.
Prince Charles read a message from Queen Elizabeth who called Birmingham “a pioneering city symbolic of the rich diversity and unity of the Commonwealth”.

The ceremony closed with a bang and a short setlist from Birmingham band Duran Duran.
Birmingham 2022 is set to be the biggest and most expensive sporting event in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics.

The Games are officially open, with events beginning on Friday and more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories across 19 sports and 280 medal events until 8 August.
