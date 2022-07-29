Ghana To Face Switzerland In Pre-World Cup Friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Switzerland in an international friendly in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed that the friendly will hold at the Baniyas Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 17.

The friendly will come up days after both countries have named their squads for the World Cup.

The 32 countries will have only one-week window to prepare for the competition.

Players are expected to start linking up with their respective national teams from November 13.

The Black Stars will camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the tournament.

Ghana are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Switzerland play in Group G, starting with a game against Cameroon on August 24, before matches against Brazil and Serbia

