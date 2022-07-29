Mane Unleashed As Bayern Munich, Leipzig Clash In 2022 DFL Supercup

The new German football season gets underway for top-flight clubs this weekend, with the highlight seeing Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich and Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane travelling to DFB Cup winners RB Leipzig on Saturday July 30 for the DFL Supercup match.

Last year Bayern won the curtain-raiser before the start of the Bundesliga season and will be looking to repeat the feat for a record-extending 10th time with a new cast of attacking talents, all eager to make their mark at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

Chief among them is new Bayern signing Mane, who was named African Player of the Year last week after a stellar season in which he became an African champion with Senegal and won two trophies with Liverpool.

Mane has already got on the scoresheet as a Bayern player, netting in the 6-2 win over DC United on their US Tour. The 30-year-old will now be keen to make a big impact in his first competitive match for Julian Nagelsmann’s team.

