Okonkwo Joins Crewe Alexandra On One-Season Loan From Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo has joined Crewe Alexandra – a club in the fourth tier English League Two – on a one-season loan deal, marking his first senior move away from the Emirates, Completesports.com reports.

Okonkwo is fifth in the pecking order at the London club as Arsenal have Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Alex Runarsson and Bernd Leno.

According to Arsenal.com, Okonkwo was promoted to the first team in the 2021/22 season.

Okonkwo is happy with his switch to Crewe Alexandra, a move expected to impact positively on his development with regular senior team football.

“I’m very happy to sign for

@crewealexofficial on loan for the season and can’t wait to get started. It’s a big year and I hope can play my part in helping the Club bounce straight back up to League 1,” Okonkwo wrote on his Instagram page.

“Thanks @arsenal for…