Ronaldo Still Eager To Leave Manchester United

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Manchester United following talks with the club this week, Sky Sports reports.

Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday.

But his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.

United do not want him to go, however, and Ronaldo has started training with the team having missed the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

His potential options elsewhere are limited. Chelsea are not an option anymore, while Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid appeared to publicly rule themselves out this week.

Atletico fans displayed a banner stating ‘CR7 not welcome’ at a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

Although there are major issues to overcome for Ronaldo to join Atletico, Sky Sports News has been told by one source not to…