2022 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Female Boxer Shogbamu Crash Out

Team Nigeria’s Bolanle Shogbamu has crashed out of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games boxing event.

Fighting in round 16 of the women’s light middleweight category (over 66kg – 70kg), Shogbamu lost 4-1 to England’s Jodie Wilkinson.

But it was good news for Nigeria in the men’s round 32, light middleweight (over 67kg – 71kg) as Abdul-Afeez Osoba progressed into the next stage.

Osoba advanced after overcoming Carl Hield of the Bahamas to go through.

Meanwhile, Adeyinka Benson will be in action on Sunday when he will take on Ghana’s Abubakari Quartey.

The contest will be in round 16 in the middleweight class (over 71kg – 75kg).

