AFN Unveils Brand New Kits For Athletes, Eager To Make History Again

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, says Nigeria’s track and field athletes will extend their record making feats to the Commonwealth Games when the athletics event start on Tuesday after Saturday’s marathon races in Birmingham.

AFN President, Tonobock Okowa said this Saturday while unveiling the new kits for Team Nigeria in Birmingham ahead of the start of the track and field event at the games.

“The AFN is ready to deliver yet again like we did from the Olympics last year when we ended a 13 year wait for a podium finish to the World U20 Athletics Championships where we achieved an unprecedented feats,” said Okowa who believes getting the athletes to compete in good kits will also spur them to excel.

Also Read: Nigeria’s Osoba Knocks Out Opponent, Zooms Into Round Of 16

“From the World indoor championships where we ended a 14 year wait for a medal to the World outdoor championships in Oregon, USA where we produced not just a world champion for the first time in…