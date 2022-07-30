Aiteo Cup: Rangers Won’t Underrate Any Team -Maikaba

As hostilities in the round of 64, F.A/AITEO/Federation cup 2022 hots up in various centers across the country with six-time champions, Rangers International F.C billed to trade tackles with Bauchi state non-league side, A.B.J F.C (Auwalu Baba Jada), coach Abdul Maikaba, technical adviser of Rangers has assured the club’s followers that no team will be underrated.

Coach Maikaba who led Akwa United to the 2017 Aiteo cup triumph made this known in a chat, Friday, after the team’s last training session ahead of the encounter slated for the FIFA Goal Project Pitch, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The vastly experienced and widely traveled tactician said, “After our push for a continental ticket in the NPFL failed to see the light of the day, we are condemned to give our best in the Aiteo cup. We will take each game as they come. We will not underrate any team. The federation cup is a competition full of surprises but I believe that we will be in…