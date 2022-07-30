Awoniyi:’Nigerians Will Support Nottingham Forest‘

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his confidence that Nigerians will support Premier League club, Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga side Union Berlin in this summer transfer window.

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Awoniyi stressed that having a Nigerian playing in a Premier League club always bring fans to such club.

“Our fans love to watch and support Nigerians playing in the Premier League and I believe some of them will try to create a Nottingham Forest fan base too,” Awoniyi said.

“I know Nigerians like some clubs already, but when you have one of them and you play attractive football, you will automatically get them on your side.

“I believe they will support us and of course I have my friends and family who were already waiting for me to play in England. It will be an exciting one for…